Council confirms bus cancellation despite petition gaining more than 5,000 signatures

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 1:59 PM February 9, 2022
Red single decker bus with 94 and 'New Barnet' showing on the screen

"We hope to announce a decision in due course regarding replacement services." - Credit: Au Morandarte

Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) has confirmed that Metroline's 84 bus service will be axed despite a petition opposing the move gaining more than 5,000 signatures.

From April 1, 2022, the St Albans to New Barnet bus service, which runs through Potters Bar, will stop running. The company said the route, which is part-funded by HCC, was "no longer viable" to operate.

In protest, a Potters Bar resident set up a petition that gained more than 5,000 signatures in a week. 

A HCC spokesperson said: "Our officers are currently engaging with bus operators, through the Intalink Partnership, to identify options for how much of the route may remain.

"Given the route also crosses the border into London, we are also raising our concerns with Transport for London about cross-boundary travel that may be affected.

"We hope to announce a decision in due course regarding replacement services."

