Low hanging cable in Hatfield tunnel closes A1(M)

Published: 9:34 AM May 20, 2021

The A1(M) southbound is currently closed due to a cable hanging down from the ceiling in the Hatfield Tunnel - Credit: Archant

The A1(M) is closed southbound at Junction 6 due to a low hanging electrical cable inside the Hatfield Tunnel.

Police are on scene with Traffic Officers from Highways England and electrical engineers have been requested.

There is approximately 2.5 miles of congestion back to Welwyn Garden City.

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the hollow circle symbol, exit at J4 and take the third exit at the roundabout, travel south on the A1001 which runs adjacent the A1(M) and continue to follow the A1001 south to re-join the A1(M) at J2



