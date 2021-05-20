News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Low hanging cable in Hatfield tunnel closes A1(M)

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 9:34 AM May 20, 2021   
A1(m) Hatfield Tunnel

The A1(M) southbound is currently closed due to a cable hanging down from the ceiling in the Hatfield Tunnel - Credit: Archant

The A1(M) is closed southbound at Junction 6 due to a low hanging electrical cable inside the Hatfield Tunnel.

Police are on scene with Traffic Officers from Highways England and electrical engineers have been requested. 

There is approximately 2.5 miles of congestion back to Welwyn Garden City.

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the hollow circle symbol, exit at J4 and take the third exit at the roundabout, travel south on the A1001 which runs adjacent the A1(M) and continue to follow the A1001 south to re-join the A1(M) at J2


You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City

Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Asda gas leak

Supermarket evacuated following ‘strong smell of gas’

Dan Mountney

person
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Herts police

Drugs worth £50,000 found in van pulled over for fly-tipping

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus