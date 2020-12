Published: 10:49 AM March 10, 2020 Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020

Great Northern trains are delayed between Hatfield and Stevenage due to a defective track.

A speed restriction is in place because of the track issues on the Govia-operated trains between Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City towards Stevenage.

Disruption is expected until 12pm.