News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Free bike security event in Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 3:30 PM March 4, 2022
Police will be security marking bikes in Potters Bar on Saturday.

Police will be security marking bikes in Potters Bar on Saturday. - Credit: Archant

Get on your bikes and ride to a free security marking event in Potters Bar tomorrow (Saturday).

Officers from the Potters Bar and Shenley Safer Neighbourhood Team will be at the Furzefield Leisure Centre on Mutton Lane between 2pm and 4pm.

Bike marking helps to make them less attractive to thieves, as they are harder to sell on. It also means they can be reunited with their rightful owners more easily should they ever be lost or stolen.

PC Sophie Stalley said: “Bike marking only takes a couple of seconds and it can help deter thieves from stealing your bike. If you’ve got a spare moment, do come and join us to get your cycle marked. There’s no cost and it will give you peace of mind that yours is more secure.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of our top tips for bike security.

"We advise using a chain and D-lock combination and avoid cable locks as these are easy to cut. Lock your bike where you can see it – ideally in a busy area or under CCTV.

“Finally, it’s worth registering your bike on www.bikeregister.com. This is a free online property database which we use to check stolen property. That way, if your bike is stolen, you have more chance of it being returned to you.”

Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

Here's a list of some of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor. 

Food and Drink

7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Remnants of a chopped up oak tree that smashed a house in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, during Storm Eunice

Herts Live News | Video

Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
A man has suffered life-changing injuries following a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A414 Hertford Road.

Herts Live News

Driver suffers 'life-changing' injuries after A414 crash in Hatfield

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Oakmere Primary School, Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Councillors agree to cut places at five Hertfordshire primary schools

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon