Free bike security event in Potters Bar

Get on your bikes and ride to a free security marking event in Potters Bar tomorrow (Saturday).

Officers from the Potters Bar and Shenley Safer Neighbourhood Team will be at the Furzefield Leisure Centre on Mutton Lane between 2pm and 4pm.

Bike marking helps to make them less attractive to thieves, as they are harder to sell on. It also means they can be reunited with their rightful owners more easily should they ever be lost or stolen.

PC Sophie Stalley said: “Bike marking only takes a couple of seconds and it can help deter thieves from stealing your bike. If you’ve got a spare moment, do come and join us to get your cycle marked. There’s no cost and it will give you peace of mind that yours is more secure.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of our top tips for bike security.

"We advise using a chain and D-lock combination and avoid cable locks as these are easy to cut. Lock your bike where you can see it – ideally in a busy area or under CCTV.

“Finally, it’s worth registering your bike on www.bikeregister.com. This is a free online property database which we use to check stolen property. That way, if your bike is stolen, you have more chance of it being returned to you.”