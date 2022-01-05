Flooding in Hatfield 'damages' vehicles

"For everyday cars, floods of this nature are a serious issue." - Credit: Matthew Blakemore

Repeated flooding in two locations in Hatfield has left residents frustrated over the holiday period.

Local resident Matthew Blakemore first noticed flooding on St Albans Road West, by the De Havilland Close turning, a few days after Christmas. The water persisted for one week and dried up on its own, only to come back again on January 3.

For some people, driving down the road to reach their homes is unavoidable. Matthew said: "My partner found that the flood activated her car's hydrolock and she now has to park far from home to avoid driving through it.

"This is not ideal as she is also a care worker and works very long shifts to very late at night."

Matthew is also concerned that the water could damage vehicles' brake lines if they park soon after driving through the flood.

In Wellfield Road, a pool of water has gathered around a traffic light crossing causing the pavement to become muddy and slippery.

Flooding by traffic lights down Wellfield Road. - Credit: Adam Edwards

Adam Edwards said he has reported this issue many times since February 2020 but it has never been fixed.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We have an annual programme of cleaning out highway drains, however when there is a prolonged period of rain the ground can become saturated and drainage systems can be temporarily overwhelmed.

"We’d encourage residents to report blocked drains or flooding on our online fault reporting system at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/highwayfaults where you can also see how recently each drain has been cleaned. Even if we can’t fix the problem straight away, we can use the information to help us plan our future work programmes.”