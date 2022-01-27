News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Free electric vehicle charging at new charging points

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 11:52 AM January 27, 2022
Mayor, councillors, council officers and representatives from EB Charging at new EV charging point. 

Mayor, councillors, council officers and representatives from EB Charging, including CEO Alex Calnan, at the unveiling of a new EV charging point. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers can benefit from free charging for a month at the council's new EV charging points.

Up until February 28, electric vehicle owners can power up their cars free of charge in the public car parks at Woodhall, Shoplands, Hollybush, Westfield, Moors Walk and Haldens.

Each car park has two chargers, providing power for up to four electric vehicles, as part of the council’s continued expansion of Welwyn Hatfield’s EV charging network, and as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Electric vehicle white car being charged at an electric vehicle charging point in a car park in Welwyn Hatfield borough

"We are hoping to secure more Government funding so we can continue to grow our EV charging network in Welwyn Hatfield.” - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

These new charging points are in addition to the eight EV bays already available at the multi-storey car park in Hatfield town centre. The council is also continuing to identify locations across the borough where further chargers can be introduced.

Installed by the council's EV partner, Hertfordshire-based EB Charging, the charging points are the result of a successful bid for over £100k of funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).

Read more: Concerns raised over lack of electric vehicle charging points at planned housing development

As part of the scheme, the council will receive one tree for every charging unit that is installed while an additional two trees will be planted for every tonne of carbon that is subsequently saved each year.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “As more people make the switch to electric vehicles, it’s important that we continue to expand the infrastructure in our borough to support them and these 12 new charging points are conveniently located in neighbourhood shopping parades.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council to meet with Howard Centre and M&S over store closure
  2. 2 Man uses racist language in verbal attack
  3. 3 New Welwyn Garden City cycling improvements to be simulated
  1. 4 Controversial plans to build quarry in Hatfield scrapped
  2. 5 Plans to build 80 new flats in Hatfield approved
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 Seriously injured assault victim waited FOUR hours in ambulance outside Lister
  5. 8 What is the future for The Howard Centre?
  6. 9 Landowners advised to step up security following spike in fly-tipping across Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Former nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital struck off

"We are hoping to secure more Government funding so we can continue to grow our EV charging network in Welwyn Hatfield.”

Alex Calnan, chief executive of EB Charging, added: “We’re pleased to be working on our home turf with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on their mission to improve air quality for everyone in the region. We now have 16 different charge points available across multiple locations in the borough."

See www.welhat.gov.uk/parking/ev-charging for information about the council’s EV charging points and download the free app via the App Store or Play Store.

Welwyn News
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Custody image of white man with short brown hair and stubble with a blue surgical mask covering his chin.

Herts Live News

County Lines supplier sentenced to four years in prison

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Some of Little Gaddesden's pretty period homes. 

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most desirable villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
WGC Protest - Reject Welwyn Concrete City and High Rise Hell.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Hatfield Council

'Where are the housing reductions for Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield?'

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of The co-operative food shop in Hatfield, Hertfordshire with cars parked on the road outside.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Co-op shop broken into

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon