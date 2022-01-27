Free electric vehicle charging at new charging points

Mayor, councillors, council officers and representatives from EB Charging, including CEO Alex Calnan, at the unveiling of a new EV charging point. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers can benefit from free charging for a month at the council's new EV charging points.

Up until February 28, electric vehicle owners can power up their cars free of charge in the public car parks at Woodhall, Shoplands, Hollybush, Westfield, Moors Walk and Haldens.

Each car park has two chargers, providing power for up to four electric vehicles, as part of the council’s continued expansion of Welwyn Hatfield’s EV charging network, and as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

These new charging points are in addition to the eight EV bays already available at the multi-storey car park in Hatfield town centre. The council is also continuing to identify locations across the borough where further chargers can be introduced.

Installed by the council's EV partner, Hertfordshire-based EB Charging, the charging points are the result of a successful bid for over £100k of funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).

As part of the scheme, the council will receive one tree for every charging unit that is installed while an additional two trees will be planted for every tonne of carbon that is subsequently saved each year.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “As more people make the switch to electric vehicles, it’s important that we continue to expand the infrastructure in our borough to support them and these 12 new charging points are conveniently located in neighbourhood shopping parades.

"We are hoping to secure more Government funding so we can continue to grow our EV charging network in Welwyn Hatfield.”

Alex Calnan, chief executive of EB Charging, added: “We’re pleased to be working on our home turf with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on their mission to improve air quality for everyone in the region. We now have 16 different charge points available across multiple locations in the borough."

See www.welhat.gov.uk/parking/ev-charging for information about the council’s EV charging points and download the free app via the App Store or Play Store.