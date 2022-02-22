News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Driver suffers 'life-changing' injuries after A414 crash in Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 12:04 PM February 22, 2022
Updated: 12:27 PM February 22, 2022
A man has suffered life-changing injuries following a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A414 Hertford Road.

A man has suffered life-changing injuries following a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A414 Hertford Road from Hatfield towards Hertford and the Holwell roundabout, in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 19). - Credit: Google Maps

A man remains in hospital after suffering serious life-changing injuries in a crash in Hatfield.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the smash on the A414 Hertford Road.

It happened at around 6.30am on Februrary 19, a white Ford Transit van left the eastbound carriageway of the A414 Hertford Road from Hatfield towards Hertford and the Holwell roundabout. 

Sergeant Justin Smyth, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who was on the A414 around the time of the collision and saw what happened and/or has dash cam footage of it or events leading up to it.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and any information would assist us and the man’s family gain a better understanding of what happened.”

You can email Sergeant Smyth at justin.smyth@herts.police.uk, report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 137 of February 19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

