Roadworks are causing ‘long delay’s in Cuffley this morning (March 2).

The delays are due to a series of roadworks in the area, there is a lot of congestion on the B156 at Cuffley Hill. The queues are westbound from Cuffley Hill.

Hertfordshire Highways advised motorists on their twitter to ‘avoid the queue’ and seek other routes.