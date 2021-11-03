Motorcyclist suffers suspected broken leg after car crash

Police were called just after 6.50am today. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after colliding with a car on the A1000 at the roundabout junction with the A6129 in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called just after 6.50am today (Wednesday, November 3) to reports of a collision in Welwyn Garden City. They left the scene at 9am.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, suffered a suspected broken leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was uninjured.

Officers closed the road to allow emergency services to attend and recovery for both vehicles was arranged.