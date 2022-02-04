Man dies and two in hospital after fatal car crash

Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage after drivers drove away from a fatal car crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal collision on Hatfield's Roehyde Way

Two further people are in hospital with serious injuries.

It was initially reported that a minor collision had taken place between two vehicles on Hatfield's College Lane near The Forum at around 3.40am this morning (Friday, February 4).

Both vehicles reportedly drove off, before becoming involved in a second collision in Roehyde Way. Multiple vehicles were involved, including an MG, a BMW and a lorry. The driver of the MG died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the lorry and the driver of the BMW both remained at the scene and are assisting police with their enquiries.

The A1m slip road for junction 3 (Hatfield) was closed to allow emergency services access. The ambulance service and the fire service were also called to the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage.

PC Felicity Moody, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are working to establish exactly how this collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who witnessed either the collision itself or the events leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle. Please review the footage as a matter of urgency and send through anything you believe may be of significance.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference Op Solacet.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org