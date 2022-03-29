Replacement for 84 bus service starts this weekend

The 84 is a long-established route and was started by the London General Omnibus Company in August 1912 as a feeder bus route from St Albans to the Underground Electric Railways Group's station at Golders Green - Credit: Julian Walker

A new bus service covering the majority of the 84 route between Potters Bar and St Albans launches this weekend.

Herts county council and Sullivan Buses will be stepping in after the existing service is withdrawn by Metroline at the beginning of April.

Since Metroline confirmed their decision to cease operating the 84 route between Barnet and St Albans HCC has worked hard with other operators through the Intalink Enhanced Partnership, to find the best solution for an alternative service to maintain this important public transport link.

Sullivan Buses will be operating a new 84 service, covering the Potters Bar to St Albans section of the route, with financial support from HCC, starting this Saturday.

The service will operate up to every 30 minutes between St Albans and Potters Bar on Mondays to Saturdays, and hourly on Sundays and Public Holidays.

For the timetable and further information please visit www.intalink.org.uk/84route