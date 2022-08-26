Construction work to begin on new walking and cycling improvement scheme

Work on Bridge Road will begin on Tuesday, August 30. - Credit: HCC

Construction work for a new walking and cycling improvement scheme in Welwyn Garden City will begin next week.

Construction works on Bridge Road will get underway on Tuesday, August 30, with minor preparation works scheduled for two nights.

The construction signals the first of Welwyn Garden City’s walking and cycling improvement schemes around Bridge Road, Osborn Way, Howardsgate, Fretherne Road, Wigmores North and Parkway.

The scheme will commence on Monday, September 5, with the Bridge Road cycleway expected to be completed in January 2023.

“These improvements are part of the county council’s commitment to sustainable travel, and will make travelling to, from and around Welwyn Garden City easier and safer for people walking and cycling,” said Cllr Phil Bibby, Herts county council’s executive member for highways and transport.

“Together, the schemes support the objectives in our Local Transport Plan and Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy to help encourage more journeys by bicycle and foot across the county.

“As a result, these projects will help improve walking and cycling, improve health, air quality, road safety, the local economy and traffic congestion.”