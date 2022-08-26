News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Construction work to begin on new walking and cycling improvement scheme

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:57 PM August 26, 2022
Bridge Road cycle and walking scheme

Work on Bridge Road will begin on Tuesday, August 30. - Credit: HCC

Construction work for a new walking and cycling improvement scheme in Welwyn Garden City will begin next week.

Construction works on Bridge Road will get underway on Tuesday, August 30, with minor preparation works scheduled for two nights.

The construction signals the first of Welwyn Garden City’s walking and cycling improvement schemes around Bridge Road, Osborn Way, Howardsgate, Fretherne Road, Wigmores North and Parkway.

The scheme will commence on Monday, September 5, with the Bridge Road cycleway expected to be completed in January 2023.

“These improvements are part of the county council’s commitment to sustainable travel, and will make travelling to, from and around Welwyn Garden City easier and safer for people walking and cycling,” said Cllr Phil Bibby, Herts county council’s executive member for highways and transport.

“Together, the schemes support the objectives in our Local Transport Plan and Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy to help encourage more journeys by bicycle and foot across the county.

“As a result, these projects will help improve walking and cycling, improve health, air quality, road safety, the local economy and traffic congestion.”

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Knebworth House and Gardens

Days Out Guide

Hundreds of free tickets to be won as Hertfordshire's ‘Big Day Out’ returns

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
PC Daniel Golding, who died on duty in the Bayford area of Hertfordshire on Thursday, August 18

Metropolitan Police

London police officer dies in two-vehicle crash near Bayford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed an EOD unit dealt with a flare at its HQ in Welwyn Garden City on August 23

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Bomb disposal unit explodes 'flare' at Welwyn Garden City police HQ

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A-levels 2022

LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022

Dan Mountney

person