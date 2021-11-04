Disruptive work on Bessemer Road expected to continue for 4 weeks

Roadworks on Digswell's Bessemer Road (A1000) near Welwyn Garden City are set to continue for the next three to four weeks following a major burst sewage pipe.

For the past three weeks, tankers have occupied one lane on the road while the other has been open to the public and controlled by temporary traffic lights.

Herts County Council explained that the traffic lights were required to allow a large number of tankers to be on-site 24/7 to manage the flow and avoid flooding. Long queues have formed at peak times, making the school run harder for some parents.

@Herts_Highways When will the roadworks on the A100 - with temporary lights which is causing chaos in the morning - finished? School runs taking an hour so having to leave early to avoid heavy traffic. Whoever signed this off needs head testing. Could have waited to half term! — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) October 6, 2021

Thames Water, who are carrying out the emergency repairs, said that an 18-inch diameter pipe had burst but there is not one explanation for why this happened.

A spokesperson explained: "Damage to pipes and sewers can be caused by a range of factors, such as wear and tear, ground movements and changes in temperature.

"We don’t yet have a firm completion date as the repaired pipe will need to be reconnected, after which a pumping station in Bessemer Road can be safely brought back into full service.

"We’re sorry for any disruption caused by our work to repair an 18-inch diameter sewer pipe in Digswell. Our engineers are working hard to complete the repair, while also monitoring and controlling the flow of wastewater in the local network to ensure there is no impact to homes, businesses and the environment.”

HCC said they had been told by Thames Water that they expect the repairs to continue for another three to four weeks.