News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman cut out of Audi after A414 crash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:09 PM September 12, 2022
A roundabout with trees and grass on it.

The incident occurred near the roundabout on the A414 at Cole Green. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was cut out of a car on the A414 at Cole Green today.

A crash took place at around 7.27am this morning (Monday, September 12).

A grey Audi A1 and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.

Teams from Hertfordshire Constabulary, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A woman had to be cut out of the Audi, police said, and she was taken to hospital.

No more injuries have been reported.

Road closures were put in place at the time, and the Audi was recovered.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager 'robbed and assaulted' in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 2 Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre knife incident
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield
  2. 5 Woman cut out of Audi after A414 crash
  3. 6 Driver on Snapchat seconds before killing cyclist found guilty of death by careless driving
  4. 7 When does Welwyn Garden City bus station reopen?
  5. 8 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
  6. 9 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
  7. 10 25-year-old man dies in A414 crash between Hatfield and Ware

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 7.27am this morning (Monday, September 12) to reports of a collision on the A414 at Cole Green.

"Two vehicles were involved – a grey Audi A1 and a white Ford Transit van.

"The fire and rescue service and ambulance service also attended.

"A female was cut out of the Audi and was taken to hospital.

"Road closures were put in place and recovery was arranged for the Audi."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's with orange signs and cars parked outside.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Cosmetics worth £3k 'stolen' from Potters Bar Sainsbury's

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A woman in her 60s has died in a crash in Brocket Road, Welwyn Garden City today (Thursday, September 1)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman in her 60s dies in Welwyn Garden City crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
There are concerns over begging in Hatfield town centre.

Police vow to tackle Hatfield begging

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Cloud-to-ground lightning is part of a Tornado and Storm Research Organisation weather warning over Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Weather

'Chance of one or two brief tornadoes' in Hertfordshire overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon