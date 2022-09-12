Woman cut out of Audi after A414 crash

The incident occurred near the roundabout on the A414 at Cole Green. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was cut out of a car on the A414 at Cole Green today.

A crash took place at around 7.27am this morning (Monday, September 12).

A grey Audi A1 and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.

Teams from Hertfordshire Constabulary, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A woman had to be cut out of the Audi, police said, and she was taken to hospital.

No more injuries have been reported.

Road closures were put in place at the time, and the Audi was recovered.

