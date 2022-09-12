Woman cut out of Audi after A414 crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A woman was cut out of a car on the A414 at Cole Green today.
A crash took place at around 7.27am this morning (Monday, September 12).
A grey Audi A1 and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.
Teams from Hertfordshire Constabulary, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
A woman had to be cut out of the Audi, police said, and she was taken to hospital.
No more injuries have been reported.
Road closures were put in place at the time, and the Audi was recovered.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager 'robbed and assaulted' in Welwyn Garden City
- 2 Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre knife incident
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield
- 5 Woman cut out of Audi after A414 crash
- 6 Driver on Snapchat seconds before killing cyclist found guilty of death by careless driving
- 7 When does Welwyn Garden City bus station reopen?
- 8 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
- 9 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
- 10 25-year-old man dies in A414 crash between Hatfield and Ware
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 7.27am this morning (Monday, September 12) to reports of a collision on the A414 at Cole Green.
"Two vehicles were involved – a grey Audi A1 and a white Ford Transit van.
"The fire and rescue service and ambulance service also attended.
"A female was cut out of the Audi and was taken to hospital.
"Road closures were put in place and recovery was arranged for the Audi."