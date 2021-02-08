News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Work on A1(M) postponed due to snow and cold temperature

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:23 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 5:13 PM February 8, 2021
Stones thrown on the A1(M) near Hatfield could have a caused a collision. Picture: Archant

The A1(M) is closed north of the South Mimms junction with the M25.   - Credit: Archant

The hard shoulder and left-hand lane of the A1(M) near South Mimms are set to close for improvement works from tonight, should weather conditions allow.

The work -  which was due to go ahead on Saturday, February 6, and is set to be completed in early June - has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, but may restart tonight if the snowy weather and cold temperatures change. 

These repairs by Highways England will be on the bridge, which carries St Albans Road over the A1(M), and will start on A1(M) northbound entry slip road (M25 J23) and end approximately 200 to 300m beyond the bridge marked with the dot on google maps.

Traffic management will start on A1(M) northbound entry slip road (M25 J23).

Traffic management will start on A1(M) northbound entry slip road (M25 J23). - Credit: Google Maps

Once works are completed on the western side of the bridge from the northbound carriageway, the traffic management will effectively be flipped to work on the southbound carriageway and eastern side of the bridge, which estimated to take place in April.

The bridge is nearly 50 years old and needs maintenance work to ensure it remains safe and useable for road users into the future.   

You may also want to watch:

The work includes repairs to the concrete on the bridge’s abutments - which have degraded over time - replacing the bearings and expansion joints, which allow the bridge to move when the temperature changes, and resurfacing the road over the bridge.  

Most of the work will take place between 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, within the hard shoulder and lane closures on the A1(M).  

Most Read

  1. 1 Urgent appeal for volunteers to sit with dying patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  2. 2 Date of Christie Frewin murder trial confirmed
  3. 3 Lane closed for three weeks following multi-storey car park works
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after multi-vehicle crash on A1(M)
  2. 5 More shops set to close as Arcadia sells off high street brands to online company
  3. 6 Successful film and TV studios boosts borough's finances
  4. 7 COVID-19: Herts hospital cases down, but intensive care getting busier
  5. 8 'Vicious and savage' murderer sentenced for killing neighbour over garden fence argument
  6. 9 Hundreds of people hit by power cut
  7. 10 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman

To install the new bearings and expansion joints the bridge deck will need to be lifted. St Albans Road will be closed between Swanland Road and Greyhound Lane in both directions while this work is carried out.  

This is planned to take place overnight between 10pm and 5am, on Wednesday, February 24, Thursday, March 11, Thursday, April 15, between 11pm and 5am on Friday, April 30.   

A clearly signed diversion from St Albans Road will be in place via Cecil Road. Drivers travelling from Swanland Road and Brignell’s Corner will be diverted via Junction 23 on the M25. 

The final stage of the work will include the resurfacing of the carriageway on the bridge, currently scheduled to take place in May 2021.

Highways England

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Last month the CCG board agreed the focus of their plans should be existing sites  with the bulk of redevelopment planned fo...

Doctor to be struck off medical register over indecent images of children

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A comparison between crime data for Welwyn Hatfield in March 2020 and March 2019.

Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Nigel and Rosemary getting the vaccine together. 

NHS

Couple married for 50 years first to get vaccinated at new centre

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Eagle Way, Hatfield

Fines issued after another 'completely selfish' student party

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus