Work on A1(M) postponed due to snow and cold temperature

Published: 3:23 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 5:13 PM February 8, 2021

The A1(M) is closed north of the South Mimms junction with the M25. - Credit: Archant

The hard shoulder and left-hand lane of the A1(M) near South Mimms are set to close for improvement works from tonight, should weather conditions allow.

The work - which was due to go ahead on Saturday, February 6, and is set to be completed in early June - has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, but may restart tonight if the snowy weather and cold temperatures change.

These repairs by Highways England will be on the bridge, which carries St Albans Road over the A1(M), and will start on A1(M) northbound entry slip road (M25 J23) and end approximately 200 to 300m beyond the bridge marked with the dot on google maps.

Traffic management will start on A1(M) northbound entry slip road (M25 J23). - Credit: Google Maps

Once works are completed on the western side of the bridge from the northbound carriageway, the traffic management will effectively be flipped to work on the southbound carriageway and eastern side of the bridge, which estimated to take place in April.

The bridge is nearly 50 years old and needs maintenance work to ensure it remains safe and useable for road users into the future.

The work includes repairs to the concrete on the bridge’s abutments - which have degraded over time - replacing the bearings and expansion joints, which allow the bridge to move when the temperature changes, and resurfacing the road over the bridge.

Most of the work will take place between 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, within the hard shoulder and lane closures on the A1(M).

To install the new bearings and expansion joints the bridge deck will need to be lifted. St Albans Road will be closed between Swanland Road and Greyhound Lane in both directions while this work is carried out.

This is planned to take place overnight between 10pm and 5am, on Wednesday, February 24, Thursday, March 11, Thursday, April 15, between 11pm and 5am on Friday, April 30.

A clearly signed diversion from St Albans Road will be in place via Cecil Road. Drivers travelling from Swanland Road and Brignell’s Corner will be diverted via Junction 23 on the M25.

The final stage of the work will include the resurfacing of the carriageway on the bridge, currently scheduled to take place in May 2021.