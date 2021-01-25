Man in hospital after being trapped in car following A1(M) crash
- Credit: Danny Loo
The A1(M) is now open southbound between J6 - J4 near Hatfield following a serious collision.
The road was closed this morning around 4am after a road traffic collision left a man trapped in a car.
Herts police attended the scene at the time, diverting traffic via the solid circle.
A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were called at around 3.30am today (Monday January 25) following a road traffic collision on the A1(M) southbound, between junctions 5 and 4.
"One vehicle was involved and a man was left trapped inside.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. Road closures were put in place between Junctions 6 and 4 while emergency services worked at the scene.
"The man was taken to hospital where he remains at this time. The carriageway was reopened at around 10.20am."
