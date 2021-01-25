News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man in hospital after being trapped in car following A1(M) crash

Matt Powell

Published: 11:32 AM January 25, 2021    Updated: 11:45 AM January 25, 2021
Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

The A1(M) has reopened after a collision earlier this morning between junctions 5 and 4. . Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Danny Loo

The A1(M) is now open southbound between J6 - J4 near Hatfield following a serious collision.

The road was closed this morning around 4am after a road traffic collision left a man trapped in a car. 

Herts police attended the scene at the time, diverting traffic via the solid circle. 

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were called at around 3.30am today (Monday January 25) following a road traffic collision on the A1(M) southbound, between junctions 5 and 4.

"One vehicle was involved and a man was left trapped inside.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. Road closures were put in place between Junctions 6 and 4 while emergency services worked at the scene.

"The man was taken to hospital where he remains at this time. The carriageway was reopened at around 10.20am."



