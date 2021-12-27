A driver died in a crash on Christmas Eve on the A1(M) near South Mimms in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Google Street View.

A driver died following a crash on the A1(M) near South Mimms on Christmas Eve.

Herts police are now appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following the fatal collision which happened at around 9pm on Friday, December 24.

One vehicle was involved – a grey Mercedes GLC 350.

Police say the car left the northbound carriageway near Junction 1 at South Mimms and collided with trees.

The driver – a man in his forties – sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

A passenger was slightly injured and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a very sad incident, especially on Christmas Eve, and my thoughts are with the victim’s family who are receiving specialist support from officers.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they caught the collision or the lead-up on their dash cam.

“Please get in touch if you can help so we can establish what happened.”

The A1(M) between the junctions for South Mimms and Hatfield - Credit: Google Street View.

The A1(M) northbound carriageway between South Mimms and Hatfield was closed until the following morning due to the serious collision.

❗ Appeal following fatal collision in #SouthMimms last night (Xmas eve). A grey Mercedes left the A1M, colliding with trees. A man in his forties sadly died.

We're appealing for info, witnesses and dash cam. Call 101 quoting Op Kodiak.

Read more: https://t.co/FFl18pGoEx pic.twitter.com/nXnjIaXk91 — Herts Police 🎅 (@HertsPolice) December 25, 2021

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Herts Police's Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Kodiak.

Alternatively, you can contact anonymous the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org