Crashes and flooding on A1(M) and M25 causing delays

Published: 11:29 AM January 14, 2021

Flooding at Waltham Cross on the M25 - Credit: Highways England

After heavy flooding, the A1(M) and M25 near Potters Bar and London Colney has been the scene of severe delays.

Lane 1 has have been closed at the Borehamwood junction of the A1(M) going northbound after an eight-vehicle traffic collision.

Traffic officers from Highways England and Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit are at the scene now.

Delays are also building on the M25 after torrential downpour closed Lane 1 and the exit slip road at Waltham Cross.

Highways England has asked the public to comply with signs and signals and pass with extreme caution.

The entrance slipway onto the M25 at London Colney also remains shut this morning due to excess rain water causing flooding.

Reports of the slip road at Junction 22 being flooded came in around 6.30am, with travellers advised to avoid the area.

Roads on the exit road were also previously closed, but all lanes have since reopened.

A press officer at Highways England said: "[Personnel] are on site at the moment clearing the floodwater. The slip road remains closed but it is being worked on at the moment and it will be open later on this morning."