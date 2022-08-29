News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

HCC: 'Plan ahead' for A1057 St Albans Road West traffic light works

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:24 PM August 29, 2022
Hertfordshire County Council is urging road users to plan for delays due to works near St Albans Road West, Hatfield

Hertfordshire County Council is urging road users to plan for delays due to works in the St Albans Road West area of Hatfield - Credit: Google Earth

Road users in Hatfield are being urged to plan their journeys in advance due to works in the town.

According to Hertfordshire County Council, traffic signals are being refurbished at the junction between the A1057 St Albans Road West and Mosquito Way.

While works are taking place, temporary traffic signals will be in situ 24 hours, seven days each week, from Tuesday, August 30 until Friday, October 7.

Engineers may also need to shut lanes between 8.30am and 5pm.

A Hertfordshire Highways statement reads: "Plan ahead by checking your route for delays."

It adds: "Traffic signal refurbishment works will be taking place on A1057 St Albans Road West junction with Mosquito Way under 24/7 temporary signals and lane closures between 8:30am - 5pm from August 30 until October 7."

The junction sits near the University of Hertfordshire De Hallivand Campus, Comet Roundabout and The Galleria.

Hertfordshire Highways
Hertfordshire County Council
Hatfield News
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Panshanger Speeding

Drivers stopped in Welwyn Garden City speeding operation

Dan Mountney

person
The man required hospital treatment, though the injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.

Three charged after heroin and cocaine found in Hatfield raids

Dan Mountney

person
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Knebworth House and Gardens

Days Out Guide | Updated

Hundreds of free tickets to be won as Hertfordshire's ‘Big Day Out’ returns

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
PC Daniel Golding, who died on duty in the Bayford area of Hertfordshire on Thursday, August 18

Metropolitan Police

London police officer dies in two-vehicle crash near Bayford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon