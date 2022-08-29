Hertfordshire County Council is urging road users to plan for delays due to works in the St Albans Road West area of Hatfield - Credit: Google Earth

Road users in Hatfield are being urged to plan their journeys in advance due to works in the town.

According to Hertfordshire County Council, traffic signals are being refurbished at the junction between the A1057 St Albans Road West and Mosquito Way.

While works are taking place, temporary traffic signals will be in situ 24 hours, seven days each week, from Tuesday, August 30 until Friday, October 7.

Engineers may also need to shut lanes between 8.30am and 5pm.

A Hertfordshire Highways statement reads: "Plan ahead by checking your route for delays."

The junction sits near the University of Hertfordshire De Hallivand Campus, Comet Roundabout and The Galleria.