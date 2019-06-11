A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire
- Credit: Archant
A crash and vehicle fire saw the A1(M) towards Welwyn Garden City closed overnight and into rush hour.
The collision happened between junction seven and six at about 10pm last night.
Firefighting crews from Stevenage and Hitchin rushed to the scene, along with other emergency services.
Traffic queues are currently stretching up to junction nine.
Highways England report that the road was closed in both directions to allow police officers to investigate the scene, but they have now both reopened.
You may also want to watch:
Herts Fire and Rescue Service were also called to a separate crash on the A1(M) last night, at about 10pm, which saw multiple vehicles in a collision between junctions three and four.
Crews from Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood attended that incident.
Most Read
- 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
- 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
- 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
- 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
- 5 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
- 6 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
- 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 10 COVID-19 figures: East and North Herts NHS Trust 'stretched and challenged'
More information on these as it becomes available.