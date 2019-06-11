News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

Franki Berry

Published: 6:57 AM June 11, 2019    Updated: 9:04 PM November 3, 2020
A crash and vehicle fire saw the A1(M) towards Welwyn Garden City closed overnight and into rush hour.

The collision happened between junction seven and six at about 10pm last night.

Firefighting crews from Stevenage and Hitchin rushed to the scene, along with other emergency services.

Traffic queues are currently stretching up to junction nine.

Highways England report that the road was closed in both directions to allow police officers to investigate the scene, but they have now both reopened.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service were also called to a separate crash on the A1(M) last night, at about 10pm, which saw multiple vehicles in a collision between junctions three and four.

Crews from Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood attended that incident.

More information on these as it becomes available.

