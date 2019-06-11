A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

Published: 6:57 AM June 11, 2019 Updated: 9:04 PM November 3, 2020

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Archant

A crash and vehicle fire saw the A1(M) towards Welwyn Garden City closed overnight and into rush hour.

A1(M) is still closed after being shut late last night. Picture: Highways England - Credit: Archant

The collision happened between junction seven and six at about 10pm last night.

Firefighting crews from Stevenage and Hitchin rushed to the scene, along with other emergency services.

Traffic queues are currently stretching up to junction nine.

Highways England report that the road was closed in both directions to allow police officers to investigate the scene, but they have now both reopened.

The #A1(M) in #Hertfordshire is currently closed in both directions between J6 and J7 due to a serious road traffic collision. @HertsPolice are currently in attendance. We'll update you on trapped traffic as we can. Please see link for diversion. https://t.co/5YBjKe6rvw pic.twitter.com/yKPzetLE4b — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 10 June 2019

Herts Fire and Rescue Service were also called to a separate crash on the A1(M) last night, at about 10pm, which saw multiple vehicles in a collision between junctions three and four.

Crews from Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood attended that incident.

More information on these as it becomes available.