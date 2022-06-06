News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Car crashed in A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:58 AM June 6, 2022
Hatfield tunnel, with lights and air conditioning units.

It is now believed that the driver may have experienced a "medical episode" prior to the crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A car has crashed on the A1(M)'s Northbound carriageway, striking a barrier in the Hatfield Tunnel.

The incident occurred at around 11.15am yesterday (Sunday, June 5), near Junction 4 of the highway.

The car reportedly crashed into a roadside barrier multiple times, before eventually coming to a stop.

It is now believed that the driver may have suffered a "medical episode", prior to the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital for further assessment and care.

After the vehicle was recovered, the road was reopened by 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police received a number of calls at around 11.15am on Sunday 5 June following an incident on the A1m northbound, near junction 4.

"It was reported that a vehicle had been seen to strike a roadside barrier in the Hatfield tunnel several times, before coming to a stop.

"Officers attended and located the vehicle.

"It was believed that the driver may have suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital for further assessment and care.

"The vehicle was recovered and the road was clear by 12.30pm."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hertfordshire Highways
Hatfield News
A1(M) News

