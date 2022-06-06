Car crashed in A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel

It is now believed that the driver may have experienced a "medical episode" prior to the crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A car has crashed on the A1(M)'s Northbound carriageway, striking a barrier in the Hatfield Tunnel.

The incident occurred at around 11.15am yesterday (Sunday, June 5), near Junction 4 of the highway.

The car reportedly crashed into a roadside barrier multiple times, before eventually coming to a stop.

It is now believed that the driver may have suffered a "medical episode", prior to the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital for further assessment and care.

After the vehicle was recovered, the road was reopened by 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police received a number of calls at around 11.15am on Sunday 5 June following an incident on the A1m northbound, near junction 4.

"It was reported that a vehicle had been seen to strike a roadside barrier in the Hatfield tunnel several times, before coming to a stop.

"Officers attended and located the vehicle.

"It was believed that the driver may have suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital for further assessment and care.

"The vehicle was recovered and the road was clear by 12.30pm."