A man in his 20s has died at the scene of a crash on the A1 northbound between Borehamwood and South Mimms (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A man in his 20s has died on the A1 in Hertfordshire.

The man, who was driving a Peugeot 306, left the A1 northbound carriageway between Borehamwood and the M25 at South Mimms.

Paramedics and Hertfordshire Police officers attended the crash, which took place shortly after 4am today (Friday, May 6).

The driver died at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.

Detective Constable David Burstow, of the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, has launched an appeal for witnesses.

DC Burstow said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the collision and I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please get in touch.

"I’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

"If you can help, please contact us. Thank you."

Police closed the road while they carry out their investigations.

The force said reports can be submitted online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 74 of May 6, 2022.