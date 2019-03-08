Advanced search

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

PUBLISHED: 14:09 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 12 March 2019

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

motorwaycameras.co.uk

Police are at the scene of two separate crashes in each direction of the M25 near Potters Bar, between Junctions 24 and 25.

Police were called at 1.20pm to the first crash, a car that came off the motorway travelling anticlockwise and ended up on the hard shoulder after crashing into a wooden fence.

One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Travelling clockwise, a car has pierced a lorry in a crash, causing a spillage of 300 litres of diesel.

Authorities have closed lanes 1 and 2 clockwise and all lanes are currently closed anticlockwise.

One fire engine from London Fire Brigade and two from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene of both crashes, spreading sand to contain the fuel spillage at the second crash.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in that incident.

Traffic in both directions between Junctions 22 and 26 is slow or at a standstill, affecting motorists for London Colney, St Albans, Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar, Hatfield, South Mimms, Enfield and Waltham Cross.

Delays of 40 to 50 minutes are expected above usual journey times.

In a tweet at 1.40pm, Highways England advised allowing extra journey time if travelling that way.

The event is expected to clear at around 8.30pm, when normal traffic conditions are expected.

