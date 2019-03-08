Herts police donate £2,000 worth of toys to Lister Hospital for 'Elliot's Fight'

Hertfordshire Constabulary has donated more than £2,000 worth of toys to the Lister Hospital's children's ward following a fundraiser in aid of Welwyn Garden City three-year-old Elliot Harridge.

Officers and staff joined together at Hatfield Police Station in June to enjoy a charity barbecue and raffle, organised by PC John Phelan from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit.

The event was arranged to help youngster Elliot, who suffers from two rare chromosome disorders.

More than £2,000 was raised from the special event, which saw Elliot himself make a guest appearance.

Fanatical about the emergency services, particularly the police, Elliot arrived in style after being picked up from home by a convoy of police vehicles.

Upon arriving at the station, Elliot was presented with his very own police hat and jacket that had been personalised with his name.

The barbecue was supported by The White Hart pub in Welwyn, Simmons Bakery, singers Alexandra Burke and Kim Wilde, and many more names and businesses.

This month, PCs John Phelan and Shaun Buchanan picked up Elliot and his mum, Vikki, in a police riot van and took them to Smyths toy store in Stevenage - where he was joined by health play specialist Christina Moore from Lister Hospital.

With an extra donation of £200 from Smyths, the group embarked on a shopping trip to make sure that Elliot and the other children at the Lister have plenty of fun, new toys to keep them entertained.

With the riot van full of toys, they then travelled to the hospital to deliver the goods in person, and these were all greatly received.

PC John Phelan said: "Elliot is one very brave little boy and I'm glad that we've been able to raise so much money and donate all these wonderful toys to the hospital. The fundraiser was a great example of the local community pulling together for a brilliant cause and it makes me very proud to be a police officer in Welwyn Hatfield."

Christina Moore said: "Elliot loves 'neenaws' and he was taken with his mum in a police riot van to select this incredible donation of toys. The day left everyone involved with lots of toys and lots of smiles."

To keep up with Elliot's fundraising efforts, search 'Elliot's Fight' on Facebook.