Housebuilder donates toys to children in hospital following shortage

Published: 11:18 AM January 8, 2021

Ward Manager Sister Yham from 10B Lister Hospital with some of the items purchased for patients from Bellway’s donation to the Pay It Forward scheme last Christmas. - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

An urgent appeal to provide toys for children in hospital over Christmas was backed by a Hertfordshire housebuilder.

Bellway - which is developing the former QEII hospital site in Welwyn Garden City into new homes - donated £250 to the Magic of Play urgent toy appeal, organised by East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

The charity supports East and North Herts NHS Trust’s hospitals, including the New QEII Hospital and Lister in Stevenage.

The Magic of Play appeal was launched to help spread a smile to poorly children treated at Lister.

Last year, the hospital had a real shortage of toys as they were unable to be shared like they usually would, meaning toys have to go home with patients once they’re discharged to stop a potential spread of infection.

The appeal was aimed at building back up toy supplies and making sure ill children over the festive period received a toy to help them through their hospital stay.

Bethany McNeil, head of charity at East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Bellway for the kind and generous donation they have made to our ‘pay it forward’ initiative which was set up to provide gifts for patients at Lister Hospital on Christmas Day.

"It’s never easy for patients being treated at hospital but especially over Christmas and with limitations on the number of visitors we can have made it even more challenging to try and make the day as special as we can.

“Working with our brilliant NHS Staff and incredible supporters like Bellway we hope to spread a smile and some Christmas joy on the big day for patients of all ages, so we would like to a say a huge thank you to those who have got behind the campaign and made it possible.”

Greg Allsop, sales and marketing director for Bellway North London, said: “Bellway has previously worked closely with the New QEII Hospital. When the charity which supports the hospital contacted us about their Magic of Play Toy appeal for Christmas, we were more than happy to support them with a donation.

“As our Bellway at QEII development comes to an end and we leave a legacy of investment in new housing and infrastructure in Welwyn Garden City, we hope this donation made a difference to children over Christmas during their hospital stay.”

More information about the Magic of Play Toy appeal can be found at www.enhhcharity.org.uk/appeal/toyappeal.