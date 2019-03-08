Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Did Conservative councillors in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar vote for Jeremy or Boris?

PUBLISHED: 14:49 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 22 July 2019

Either Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson's new residence. Picture: Flickr/Number 10.

Either Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson's new residence. Picture: Flickr/Number 10.

Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times asked Conservative councillors from Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar if they voted for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership election.

From the 23 Welwyn Hatfield councillors and four Potters Bar in Hertsmere, we received a total of six responses from the Conservative members voting for the next Prime Minister.

READ MORE: Who are our Conservative MPs backing to become the next Prime Minister?

Whether they 'Backed Boris' or went for 'Has to be Hunt' most councillors who responded, like Cllr Paul Smith of the Welwyn West ward, thought either of the two candidates were a 'win-win' situation for the country.

In the end Cllr Smith cast his vote for Mr Hunt as he felt he represents and aligns with his views more on "how the country and Conservative Party should move forward".

Leader of WHBC Cllr Tony Kingsbury, who attended one of the hustings, also voted for Mr Hunt - along with Hatfield Villages ward's Duncan Bell.

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster.Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster.

"I am sure that either candidate will be well placed to deal with the current issues facing us and to lead the country forward in a positive direction," Cllr Kingsbury said.

You may also want to watch:

However both Potters Bar Parkfield councillors, Paul Hodgson-Jones and Abhishek Sachdev, backed Boris Johnson.

Cllr Hodgson-Jones said: "Given that we could face a general election in the near future, his vigour will be a deciding factor in defeating Labour who pose a far greater threat to the future of this country than even the most abrupt no-deal Brexit would.

Jeremy Hunt, when he was Health secretary, at the opening of the new emergency department at the Lister hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.Jeremy Hunt, when he was Health secretary, at the opening of the new emergency department at the Lister hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.

"This process has highlighted the vibrancy of the Conservative Party, and the shared values, objectives, and global ambitions for our country going forward."

Cllr Simon Wrenn, for WHBC Northaw and Cuffley ward, said when casting his vote on Friday for Mr Johnson that "he is the person best placed to navigate the delicate path between the divisive negativity of the Brexit Party and the economic catastrophe that a Corbyn led Labour Party would bring".

Polls close at 5pm today.

After this, Tory officials will add up the votes on how Conservative members voted and declare a winner tomorrow.

The next Prime Minister will then likely take up residence in Number 10 on Wednesday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman may have lived with gas leak in house for months

Sarah believes that the gas leak has caused her to suffer seizures

Car overturns in late-night Welwyn crash

There has been a collision in School Lane in Welwyn.

Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Nine-year-old Welwyn Garden City girl cuts her long locks for cancer charity

Olivia Watt before the haircut. Picture: Supplied.

Road closure after HGV overturns at roundabout connecting A1(M) Hatfield junction with A414

An HGV overturned at Oldings Corner in Hatfield earlier today. Picture: @WelHatNthPolice

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman may have lived with gas leak in house for months

Sarah believes that the gas leak has caused her to suffer seizures

Car overturns in late-night Welwyn crash

There has been a collision in School Lane in Welwyn.

Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Nine-year-old Welwyn Garden City girl cuts her long locks for cancer charity

Olivia Watt before the haircut. Picture: Supplied.

Road closure after HGV overturns at roundabout connecting A1(M) Hatfield junction with A414

An HGV overturned at Oldings Corner in Hatfield earlier today. Picture: @WelHatNthPolice

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘I want the play-offs’ roars Lee as WGC give MK Dons a tough battle

New Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton (left) has re-signed Lee Close for the 2019-2020 season. Picture: WGC FC

Homes sold at old Welwyn Garden City hospital site

The new homes at the old QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bellway.

Did Conservative councillors in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar vote for Jeremy or Boris?

Either Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson's new residence. Picture: Flickr/Number 10.

New deputy lieutenants appointed to assist Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss appointed six deputy lieutenants. Picture: Archant

Form guys continue to roar as Potters Bar beat North Mymms

Potters Bar skipper Steve Gale led his side to a sixth win in seven games with victory against North Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists