Did Conservative councillors in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar vote for Jeremy or Boris?

Either Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson's new residence. Picture: Flickr/Number 10. Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times asked Conservative councillors from Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar if they voted for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership election.

From the 23 Welwyn Hatfield councillors and four Potters Bar in Hertsmere, we received a total of six responses from the Conservative members voting for the next Prime Minister.

Whether they 'Backed Boris' or went for 'Has to be Hunt' most councillors who responded, like Cllr Paul Smith of the Welwyn West ward, thought either of the two candidates were a 'win-win' situation for the country.

In the end Cllr Smith cast his vote for Mr Hunt as he felt he represents and aligns with his views more on "how the country and Conservative Party should move forward".

Leader of WHBC Cllr Tony Kingsbury, who attended one of the hustings, also voted for Mr Hunt - along with Hatfield Villages ward's Duncan Bell.

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster. Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster.

"I am sure that either candidate will be well placed to deal with the current issues facing us and to lead the country forward in a positive direction," Cllr Kingsbury said.

However both Potters Bar Parkfield councillors, Paul Hodgson-Jones and Abhishek Sachdev, backed Boris Johnson.

Cllr Hodgson-Jones said: "Given that we could face a general election in the near future, his vigour will be a deciding factor in defeating Labour who pose a far greater threat to the future of this country than even the most abrupt no-deal Brexit would.

Jeremy Hunt, when he was Health secretary, at the opening of the new emergency department at the Lister hospital. Picture: Danny Loo. Jeremy Hunt, when he was Health secretary, at the opening of the new emergency department at the Lister hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.

"This process has highlighted the vibrancy of the Conservative Party, and the shared values, objectives, and global ambitions for our country going forward."

Cllr Simon Wrenn, for WHBC Northaw and Cuffley ward, said when casting his vote on Friday for Mr Johnson that "he is the person best placed to navigate the delicate path between the divisive negativity of the Brexit Party and the economic catastrophe that a Corbyn led Labour Party would bring".

Polls close at 5pm today.

After this, Tory officials will add up the votes on how Conservative members voted and declare a winner tomorrow.

The next Prime Minister will then likely take up residence in Number 10 on Wednesday.