Is roaming tortoise found near Welwyn yours?

PUBLISHED: 10:46 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 09 August 2019

The tortoise was found near Welwyn village. Picture: Mimram Veterinary Centre.

The tortoise was found near Welwyn village. Picture: Mimram Veterinary Centre.

A tortoise has been found near Welwyn, after it appeared to have gone on the run.

Mimram Veterinary Centre, which found the tortoise near Oaklands, said it could have been walking for awhile.

"They're not really territorial," a spokeswoman for Mimram told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

"They go where they can and they stop when they want."

She added that the around 20kg tortoise is being looked after by one of their nurses, but they are hoping to reunite the reptile with its home.

If you have proof that you own it, please get in contact with Mimram Veterinary Centre on 01438 712300.

