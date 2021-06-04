News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
National Fish and Chip Day: What are your favourite chippies in the Welwyn Hatfield?

Matt Powell

Published: 12:32 PM June 4, 2021   
Batter up! It's National Fish and Chip Day today (Friday), celebrating all that's amazing about one of the great British dishes.

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.

Our chippies sit at the heart of their communities and those that remained open for takeaway during lockdown proved a lifeline.

To mark the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, the Welwyn Hatfield Times asked readers for their favourite chippies in Welwyn Hatfield.

So if you fancy trying somewhere new or want to support another eatery in your community, check out the list below.

Presented here in no particular order are six of your recommendations.

  • Lee's Fish & Chips, Welwyn Garden City - is the "best" fish and chips about according to Lucy Ruddick
  • Happy Valley, Hatfield - "Lovely staff and generous portions. Food is always great as well," said Celece Eileen Mayne.
  • Lemon Plaice, Welwyn - gets Archie Maisey's vote for "consistently good, reasonable prices and best ingredients."
  • Sea World, Welwyn Garden City - Cianthi Arcu said: "The oil is always clean I have a smart nose lol. Plus they cater the kebabs in front of you."
  • Skippers, Hatfield - has the "best fish and cheesy chips," said Kimberlie Richings
  • Sizzlers, Welwyn Garden City - Laura Louise thinks the curry sauce is "outstanding" and the chips are always "hot and fresh".

  • Regal Fish & Chips - is Lee Rowark's choice for their "fresh food, good portion sizes and friendly staff!"

Thanks to everyone for their contributions.

