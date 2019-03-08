Advanced search

Welwyn cat requires surgery after air rifle shooting

PUBLISHED: 06:58 12 June 2019

Pearl after the attack. Picture: Louise Golding.

Archant

A Welwyn cat required surgery after being shot with an air rifle last week.

Pearl before she was hit the air rifle. Picture: Louise Golding.Pearl before she was hit the air rifle. Picture: Louise Golding.

The Tonkinese cat, aged three and named Pearl, was seriously injured after it was hit in Turpins Close, Welwyn, at around 1.20pm last Wednesday.

Police report that the cat dragged itself across the front garden of its home in Turpins Close, where it was then taken to the vet.

Two operations have since been carried out and the visit has cost the cat's owner thousands of pounds.

"The bullet has caused huge trauma, passing through her abdomen and through her intestines four times via her spleen," said Pearl's owner, Louise Golding.

"Against all odds Pearl survived and is going from strength to strength.

"She isn't out of the woods yet, but her chances are increasing by the day.

"What I can't stress enough is the superb, professional and loving care that Pearl has had at Mimram Veterinary Centre in Welwyn.

The bullet that shot Pearl. Picture: Louise Golding.The bullet that shot Pearl. Picture: Louise Golding.

"Pearl would not have made it through without their loving dedication."

If you have information contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/52122/19.

