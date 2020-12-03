Damages awarded to prisoner’s family after his death

After a prisoner died in hospital, the Ministry of Justice awarded damages to his family this month.

Tommy Nicol, was given a minimum tariff of four years for a South Mimms robbery in 2010, but served six years with no immediate hope of being released under Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP).

IPP, abolished in 2012, meant that once an offender has served the minimum term, they are then required to prove to the parole board that they no longer pose a risk to the public before they can be released.

But as this did not apply retrospectively Tommy, 37, was recommended a course of therapy after appearing before a parole board in 2015.

He was then moved to The Mount Prison in Bovingdon, where the recommended placement was not available and he died on September 25 at Watford General Hospital. An inquest at Hatfield Coroner’s Court ruled his death as a suicide in November 2018.

Tommy’s sister Donna said in 2018: “My brother was jailed for a minimum term of four years yet two years after he had completed his tariff he was still in jail.

“Tommy made sure he was well behaved in jail and desperately wanted to complete the courses that would have enabled his release, but he was unable to secure a place on them.

“Tommy became more and more desperate but nobody would listen to him. The prison authorities didn’t even carry out a mental health assessment despite his very high risk of self-harm and suicide. Tommy’s desperation led to him self-harming and losing his life, and has left us mourning the loss of a much loved son, brother and uncle.”

Claire Brigham, a civil liberties lawyer from Hodge Jones and Allen, who represents Tommy’s family, said: “Tommy was shamefully let down by the failure to provide him with even the most basic mental health input over a four-day period, or to take the essential step of placing him on constant observations. The injustice of the IPP sentence and the toll it took on Tommy’s mental health was not recognised by the prison.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Our sympathies remain with the family and friends of Mr Nicol.

“We have provided specialist suicide and self-harm training for over 25,000 staff and have recruited 4,000 new prison officers since 2016, allowing us to provide dedicated support to each prisoner.”