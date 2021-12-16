Hatfield toddler who loves bin lorries taken for a spin

Christmas came early for Brodie who was taken for a ride in Urbaser's bin lorry. - Credit: Ian Miller

A two-year-old from Hatfield had his Christmas wish come true this week when the local bin men gave him a ride in their lorry.

Brodie's dad, Ian Miller, started tagging Welwyn Hatfield Council in his Instagram videos of Brodie taking the bins out with his parents and watching YouTube clips of bin lorries.

Ian tagged them in one particular video asking if they could help Brodie’s dream of meeting the bin men and getting a ride in a bin lorry come true.

On Tuesday, December 14, that wish came true.

Refuse company Urbaser showed him around the bin lorry, gave him a drive around the block, gave him his own Hi-Vis jacket and also gifted him a bin lorry toy.

His father Ian said he seemed "super excited" by the experience. But a "little overwhelmed too", as well. Ian and his partner Vanessa had tears in their eyes.

"This same little boy has had open heart surgery at three weeks old and then again at 14 months last August in the middle of a pandemic," Ian said.

Brodie has a rare heart condition of Congenitally Corrected Transposition of Great Arteries. He also had a VSD and ASD.