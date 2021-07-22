It's time for tea at hospice this summer

Published: 2:01 PM July 22, 2021

Milk before water, or one sugar lump or two...however you take your tea, take it for Isabel Hospice this summer.

Pop the kettle on and be part of ‘Isabel’s Tea Party 2021’ by organising a virtual or face-to-face fundraising event - and help provide free specialist care for those living with a terminal or life-limiting illness, and their families.

Raising just £150 could pay for a patient’s meals - including tea and cake - for two weeks at the In-Patient Unit.

Mum-of-one Gill Eliot recently spent almost a fortnight as an in-patient at the hospice and during her stay enjoyed her very own tea party with Isabel chef Joan Millard.

Gill, who was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in January 2019, was transferred to the hospice directly from hospital to help relieve some of the pain and discomfort she had been experiencing, and to rebuild her strength before being discharged home.

Isabel Hospice patient Gill Eliot enjoys afternoon tea during her stay at the In-Patient Unit - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The 53-year-old said: “Staying at the hospice is so different to being in hospital. As I came through the doors, I could feel so much of my worry and anxiety instantly disappear.

“It was a lovely sunny day and when they brought me into my room I asked to go straight out into the garden. I hadn’t been outside for such a long time and I just sat there with the sun on my face thinking this is exactly what I needed.

“Then this beautiful smoothie appeared that looked just like a strawberry daiquiri. I shut my eyes and imagined I was on a tropical beach with a cocktail in my hand.”

Every precious pound raised from ‘Isabel’s Tea Party’ will enable the hospice to continue making a meaningful difference to the lives of people like Gill and others like her.

A fundraising pack, which includes three of Joan’s delicious cake recipes plus a party-themed quiz, fun promotional images to share on social media and a three-step guide to setting up your own Facebook profile picture frame is available by emailing events@isabelhospice.org.uk.