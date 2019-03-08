Welwyn Garden City's Birkin Motor Factory honoured by 'Blower' Bentley enthusiasts

Topps Tiles' Decland Speede and Bentley Drivers Club Chairman Ron Warmington holding the Birkin plaque. Picture: Supplied. Archant

The Bentley Drivers Club has honoured the site of an early racing pioneer's factory - which supercharged the classic car into a 'blower' in the 1920s and 30s.

Left to Right: Bentley Drivers Club's Sean O'Connell, Topps' manager Decland Speede and his colleagues Joe and Tony and Bentley Drivers Club's chairman Ron Warmington Picture: Supplied. Left to Right: Bentley Drivers Club's Sean O'Connell, Topps' manager Decland Speede and his colleagues Joe and Tony and Bentley Drivers Club's chairman Ron Warmington Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City's Topps Tiles store received a new plaque honouring Sir Henry 'Tim' Birkin from Bentley driver Martin Overington on Saturday.

Mr Overington said: "I am honoured to have taken part in delivering this plaque on behalf of the Bentley Drivers Club and W. O. Bentley Memorial Trust.

"This is the first step toward public recognition of Tim Birkin's historic workshop at 19 Broadwater Road, where these iconic cars were first developed."

Tim Birkin in his workshop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bentley Drivers Club. Tim Birkin in his workshop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bentley Drivers Club.

Declan Speede, manager of the Topps Tiles Welwyn Garden City store, added: "We're thrilled that the building in which our store is situated has such a historic connection to the Blower Bentleys, and honoured to be part of the day."

Designed and funded by the Bentley Drivers Club, the plaque will be on public display during Welwyn Garden City's 2020 centenary celebrations in readiness for unveiling in August.