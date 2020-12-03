Punters turn out for ‘crap sandwich’ as new rules close other pubs

Pub regulars have been able to use one pub in Hatfield after they introduced the “crap sandwich”.

The Eight Bells has launched the 'crap sandwich' for £1. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin The Eight Bells has launched the 'crap sandwich' for £1. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Under Tier Two restrictions only pubs that offer a substantial meal are allowed to serve so The Eight Bells came up with innovative solution to keep their doors open.

Enter the “crap sandwich” – a modest bit of bread with the cheapest ham or cheese, served with some cucumber and lettuce – which costs just £1.

As the manager Becca explains: “It’s a substantial meal. We’ve really looked into this.

“Though we were a bit late with the scotch egg as the manager would have asked me to go out and buy a load of these.

“He told me get the cheapest everything you can. The cheapest meat. The cheapest ham. It may even be inedible.

“If it goes well then will do some nice sandwiches and the crap sandwich.

“You can sit it in front of you if you don’t want to eat it,” she added. “And we will throw it in the bin.”

Becca claims some – such as pub regular Ken, who has had four already – believe it’s worth the pint. A claim the WHT can confirm after trying one.

But this newspaper does have to admit that only half the sandwich was eaten while the beer was finished.

The promotion has been successful so far, and the pub was well used since it opened on Wednesday.

“I didn’t expect anyone here. There is quite a few customers as not many pubs are open in Old Hatfield with the Horse and Groom and Great Northern shut.

“This morning on a Wednesday there were people here. It’s been great to seeing our regulars again.”

Also for those who want to meet outside their support bubble, The Eight Bells has some seating and one heater outside.

“The way we police it is to ask if you are from the same household but obviously we can’t ask them to bring hospital letters to the pub with you to confirm your address.”

The Eight Bells is also making sure everyone is seated when they come in and asks customers to wear masks when not sitting down.

The Grade II-listed pub has hand sanitiser and floor markings as well, along with a friendly atmosphere.

A map is available above with all the pubs open under Tier Two in Welwyn Hatfield. If we have left you off the list or have an interesting Shop Local story please email news@whtimes.co.uk.