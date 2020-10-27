Coronavirus: Tier Two ‘only a matter of time’ at current rate says Herts County Council

Hertfordshire County Council has warned Tier 2 is likely at the current rate of infection. Picture: PA WIRE Archant

Tier Two may be ‘only a matter of time’ in Herts at the current rate of infection across the county, the county council’s public health chief and leader have warned.

Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire

The joint statement from David Williams, Leader of HCC and Jim McManus, Director of Public Health at HCC, asks residents to remain vigilant against the virus to help prevent a move to Tier Two.

They said: “In recent weeks we’ve seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases across all parts of Hertfordshire, and across people of all ages.

“While Hertfordshire is currently in Tier One – the medium alert level – if cases continue to rise at the current rate it is only a matter of time before we need to move up to Tier Two, with all the extra restrictions that will bring.

“We can still avoid these stricter, tougher measures if everyone acts now to stop the spread of the virus. This means that we all need to play our part and continue washing our hands, covering our faces, giving people space and self-isolating if we’re ill, or if we’re asked to by a nursery, school or college or by NHS Test & Trace.

“It’s particularly important that anyone who has any symptom of COVID-19 self-isolates properly. Staying at home if you’re ill is the single most important thing you can do to help us stop coronavirus spreading. Even a quick trip to the shops risks exposing other, more vulnerable, people to this dangerous illness.

“We know most people are following these rules, and this is definitely helping slow the spread of coronavirus in the county, but we all need to redouble our efforts and be even more disciplined if we’re to avoid stricter controls on our daily lives.

“Police and environmental health officers are stepping up action to enforce these rules where people refuse to comply, but we’re confident that the vast majority of people in Hertfordshire have the good sense and community spirit to do the right thing and act to protect their families, friends, neighbours and communities.

“We want to keep you, the residents of Hertfordshire, safe while also keeping the county up-and-running to support our businesses and our economy. We are well prepared and have detailed plans for managing outbreaks, but we can’t control the spread of coronavirus without your help.

“If we all act now, we still have an opportunity to stay in control of the spread of the virus in Hertfordshire, rather than having stricter measures implemented. We urge everyone to help us make sure that is the case by following the guidance. If you keep playing your part, we can all stay safe in Hertfordshire together.”