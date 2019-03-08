Hatfield student wins double gold at county championships

Tiana Rizzo with her medals she won at the Hertfordshire county championships. Picture: Tiana Rizzo Archant

A 12-year-old girl from Hatfield won two golds and a silver at the Hertfordshire County Championships.

The 4 x 100m relay team who won silver. Picture: Phillip Rizzo The 4 x 100m relay team who won silver. Picture: Phillip Rizzo

Tiana Rizzo won both the 100m and 200m races and a silver for the 4 x 100m relay at Watford athletics track on May 11 and 12.

The Year 7 student at Chancellor's School finished the 100m race in 13.4 seconds and the 200m in 28.99 seconds.

Tiana currently ranks in the top 20 in the UK for her age group for the 100m sprint.

Dad Phil Rizzo said: "She's a shy girl who only started late last summer when she joined Herts Phoenix athletics club.

"She has not had the luxury of specialist coaches or state of the art training equipment as some highly ranked athletes of her age.

"I am immensely proud of Tiana's achievements."

Following Tiana's success, her school has entered her in the Herts County school championships which will take place in June.