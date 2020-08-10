Advanced search

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

PUBLISHED: 17:21 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 10 August 2020

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

A yellow weather warning is in place this week as Hertfordshire could see thunderstorms after days of high temperatures.

The Met Office has issued a broad warning about thunderstorms to cover much of the UK from Monday to Thursday.

The high temperatures are set to continue this week in Hertfordshire, with Tuesday and Wednesday set to reach a maximum of 33°C, with the chance of one or two heavy, potentially thundery showers.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “For England and Wales over the next four days, there is a risk of some very severe weather in places but it is not going to be everywhere.

“Away from the thunderstorms, it is still going to be very hot.

“It is not going to be wall-to-wall sunshine, but it is not going to be a washout each day.

“The warning does not imply that everyone is going to see them (thunderstorms) – a lot of places will remain dry, sunny and hot – but we will see some fairly severe thunderstorms developing over the course of the day.”

