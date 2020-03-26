Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital in Stevenage after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Carver, chief executive for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said today: “All three patients had underlying health conditions, and were in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The Department of Health and Social Care announced that the number of people who have died of the coronavirus now stands at 578 in the UK, a jump of more than 100 in a day. Yesterday the death toll was at 475.

There is now a total of 9,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK with 147 in Hertfordshire.