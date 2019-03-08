Updated
Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire
PUBLISHED: 17:16 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 07 June 2019
Three Welwyn Garden City teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at Oaklands College's Smallford campus today.
The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied
Two girls, aged 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
They all remain in police custody at this time.
Police were called at 12.21pm to assist the fire service at the scene of a fire at the Oaklands College campus in Hatfield Road.
Officers attended the scene to stop vehicles from entering the grounds. Nobody was injured.
The fire is being treated as suspected arson.
Officers are working with the Herts Fire and Rescue Service and carrying out further enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 292 of June 7.
