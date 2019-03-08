Advanced search

Antisocial behaviour crackdown leads to three Welwyn Garden City arrests

PUBLISHED: 16:58 25 October 2019

The police made the three arrests on Wednesday. Picture: Helen Drake.

Archant

Three people from Welwyn Garden City have been arrested following a police crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

At around 8pm on Wednesday, officers on patrol arrested a girl, 16, and boy, 17, from Welwyn Garden City on suspicion of obstructing police and a public order offence. Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Rufaro Sifolongwane, of Lowerfield, was also arrested on the same road and charged with possession of cannabis.

The 22-year-old is set to appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 22.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Wayne Nash said: "We know residents are feeling concerned about young people committing antisocial behaviour in the Woodhall area and we will continue carrying out patrols and making arrests where necessary.

"If you're worried about local crime, don't forget the Welwyn Hatfield North team host a weekly stall at the Howard Centre every Wednesday from 4pm to 5pm on the ground floor by the escalators.

"Residents can attend to discuss any concerns and I would encourage you to come along if there's anything you would like us to know or help with."

If officers cannot attend they will let residents know on their Twitter account @WelHatNthPolice

You can also keep up-to-date with policing in Welwyn Hatfield on its Facebook page at herts.police.uk/welwynhatfieldpolice.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour should call the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, always call 999 straight away.

