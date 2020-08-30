Breaking

Man in hospital after serious assault to head and face in Hatfield

An incident has happened in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Elliot Potter

Three men have been arrested after a serious assault in Hatfield according to police.

Police were called at 2am this morning to reports of a disturbance outside the snooker club, near to Asda, in Hatfield town centre.

A weapon was reportedly used to threaten a man in his 30s, who was seriously assaulted and suffered injuries to his head and face, which are not being treated as life-threatening.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers immediately attended and carried out a thorough search of the area, with support from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Dog Unit, before they detained and arrested three people.

A 24-year-old-man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of GBH (Section 18), a 32-year-old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of GBH (section 18), and a 29-year-old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of GBH (Section 18) and affray.

All three remain in police custody at this time and a scene guard is currently in place, according to Herts police, in the town centre to allow officers to complete their initial enquiries.

If you have any information that you believe could assist the investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting ISR 56 of August 30.