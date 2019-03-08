Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Hatfield in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 38-year-old man from Hatfield, a 37-year-old woman from Hatfield and a 48-year-old man from Bristol have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

At 1.25am yesterday (Monday, June 10), the ambulance service contacted police to report that a man had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, Cameron Hill, aged 23, from North Mymms, sadly died. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation and are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "Our thoughts remain with Cameron's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We are continuing our enquiries to establish the circumstances around what happened and detectives remain at the flats, as we examine the scene and speak with local residents.

"We are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Did you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious - a person, people or a vehicle that isn't usually there? If so, please come forward and speak with my team. Any information, however seemingly insignificant, may prove vital to our investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 25 of June 10.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/Contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.