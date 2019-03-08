Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people accused of murdering a man in Hatfield appeared via video link in crown court this morning.

Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peter's Close, Hatfield, and a 16-year-old boy were remanded in custody by Judge Michael Kay QC.

They are accused of the murder of 23-year-old Cameron Hill, from North Mymms, Herts.

They are due to next appear in court on August 12. A trial date is scheduled for either December 2 or January 7.

No application was made for bail during the hearing at St Albans Crown Court.

At 1.25am on June 10, the ambulance service contacted police reporting a man had been stabbed at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

Mr Hill was found with stab wounds. He was taken to the Lister Hospital in Stevenage where he died.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 25 of June 10.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.