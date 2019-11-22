Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City schools plant 40,000 bulbs for centenary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 14:50 23 November 2019

Pupils from primary schools learnt about the centenary celebrations and planted lots of bulbs. Picture: Groundwork East

Pupils from primary schools learnt about the centenary celebrations and planted lots of bulbs. Picture: Groundwork East

Schools from across Welwyn Garden City took part in sessions planting thousands of bulbs in preparation for the centenary celebrations next year.

Pupils from primary schools learnt about the centenary celebrations and planted lots of bulbs. Picture: Groundwork East

More than 40,000 bulbs, which will flower next spring, were planted by 5,000 children throughout the garden city thanks to the support of the WGC Centenary Foundation and the community charity Groundwork East.

Groundwork worked with pupils to plant bulbs and fruit trees in each of their school grounds after the WGC Centenary Foundation spoke to them about the history of the town and the forthcoming centenary celebrations.

David Kell, schools project leader for the WGC Centenary Foundation said "We are delighted that almost all the primary schools took part in the sessions, we feel that the project has really brought the city together to celebrate its heritage.

Pupils from primary schools learnt about the centenary celebrations and planted lots of bulbs. Picture: Groundwork EastPupils from primary schools learnt about the centenary celebrations and planted lots of bulbs. Picture: Groundwork East

"The bulbs will be a visual reminder of the celebration, and connect parents, children, and the schools to one another and their city".

