This Girl Can returns to Welwyn Hatfield with virtual campaign

This Girl Can will take place from June 15 to 21. Picture: WHBC Archant

This Girl Can, the popular campaign to encourage women and girls to get active, returns to Welwyn Hatfield for a fifth year from June 15 to 21.

This Girl Can will be a virtual week long event. Picture: WHBC This Girl Can will be a virtual week long event. Picture: WHBC

The week-long event will take place virtually this year but will still have a range of fun exercises and activities aimed at inspiring women and girls to get fit or take up a new sport.

Exercises and activities to try at home from various organisations will be posted on the @WelHatSports account on Twitter.

Planned activities for the week include girls’ dance with Hatfield-based FK Dance Academy, HIIT (high intensity interval training) and PE with Joe Wicks, postural stability for older adults, Disney Dance-along, Pilates, Yoga and Couch to 5k.

“This Girl Can is always a fantastic opportunity to try something new or rekindle your interest in a former hobby and even with the current restrictions there will still be lots of fun things to do,” said Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for governance and public health.

“We’re lucky in Welwyn Hatfield to have lots of clubs and groups that offer activities and sports sessions so you’re bound to find something you like locally. Give it a go and don’t forget to tweet your home-workout pictures to @WelHatSports.”