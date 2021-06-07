Try something new as part of Welwyn Hatfield’s This Girl Can week

Published: 2:54 PM June 7, 2021

This Girl Can is a campaign which hopes to get women and girls trying now sports and activities - Credit: Duncan Nicholls

Women and girls can take part in sport and exercise taster sessions this month as part of Welwyn Hatfield’s This Girl Can week from June 14-20.

The week-long event is offering a wide range of activities to try locally, including: parent and daughter golf at Mill Green Golf Club, Back to Netball at the Ridgeway, women’s football at Birchwood, hockey at the Uni of Herts and even skiing at Gosling.

Cllr Bernard Sarson, executive member for leisure and community safety at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “Our partners are offering some fantastic fun, friendly sessions for all abilities. This Girl Can is a great way for women and girls to get involved in sport and physical activity. Why not come and try something new?

“Hopefully we can inspire more women in the borough to feel healthier and happier.”

This Girl Can is a Sport England campaign encouraging women and girls to get active and try something new, to see what's on and booking details visit: one.welhat.gov.uk/ThisGirlCan.