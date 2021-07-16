July 19: Culture makes a comeback in Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 10:41 AM July 16, 2021

Mill Green Museum and Welwyn Roman Baths will be reopening very soon - Credit: Archant

The doors to Campus West, Mill Green Museum, Welwyn Roman Baths and The Hive will soon reopen fully.

Campus West – including Roller City and Soft Play City – is back from July 23, just in time for the school holidays. This follows the cinema reopening on July 19 with must-see new releases and independent films.

Mill Green Museum features an eighteenth century working watermill - Credit: WHBC

Mill Green Museum and Welwyn Romans Baths will open for general admission from July 20, including Miller’s Tearoom serving light lunches from Tuesday to Thursday in Mill Green’s beautiful gardens.

There is plenty to entertain the kids at both sites. A varied summer holiday activity programme, ranging from Roman games to clay animals and weaving, all takes place outdoors and undercover if needed.

The HAPpy Activity Camp at The Hive offers a hot meal and fun mix of sports, games, and arts and crafts to eligible children aged 5-12. Part of the countywide HAPpy Programme, the camp is open to families with children on free school meals. July 19 will also see the reopening of The Hive’s soft play area, Freddie’s Den.

Visitors are encouraged to take precautions when visiting all sites. This includes using hand sanitising stations and checking-in via the NHS contact tracing app.

Campus West and the Hive are ventilated with a fresh air system; the museum sites will open doors and windows wherever possible. Face coverings are encouraged across all sites, in line with the latest government advice.

Films coming to Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Alan Davies

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for leisure and community safety said: “A fun-packed time is in store for you at the borough’s culture and entertainment venues this summer. Whatever your age or interests, there is something for everyone, and our teams cannot wait to see you again.

"Unfortunately, the spread of coronavirus remains a major part of our lives. We know people feel differently about the lifting of restrictions and we ask everyone to respect others’ space and choices as we enjoy getting back to what we’ve missed.”

Further information is available on the Campus West and Mill Green Museum websites: www.campuswest.co.uk www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk. For more on the HAPpy Activity Camp at The Hive, visit: www.sportinherts.org.uk/happy/booking.