Four buses alight at Potters Bar Bus Garage as smoke engulfs High Street
- Credit: Jerry Rudd/Facebook
Four buses are on fire at Potters Bar Bus Garage.
A large plume of smoke has been pictured over Potters Bar, and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has received 73 emergency calls about the blaze.
A spokesperson for the fire service said they received the first calls at 2.36pm today (Sunday, May 22).
High Street (A1000) is closed while emergency services are on the scene.
They said six firefighting appliances are on the scene, and an evacuation is underway from neighbouring properties affected by the smoke.
"We are currently in attendance at a large fire," the spokesperson said.
"This is likely to be burning for a long time.
"Please avoid the area if you can, and keep doors and windows closed if you live in the area."
The fire service said officers from Hertfordshire Police are also on the scene to support the cordon.
The Potters Bar Bus Garage is run by Metroline and houses several buses which are used by Transport for London (TfL).
It is not yet known whether the fire will impact London Bus routes, but the Welwyn Hatfield Times has contacted TfL for comment.