Police investigate thefts after man stuffs hammers up his jumper

PUBLISHED: 14:17 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 21 March 2019

Police believe this man could help their enquiries into thefts from Travis Perkins in Cuffley and Berkhamsted. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Police believe this man could help their enquiries into thefts from Travis Perkins in Cuffley and Berkhamsted. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

supplied by Herts Police

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into several thefts from builders’ merchants in Cuffley and Berkhamsted.

On January 25 at around 10.15am, an offender entered Travis Perkins in Sopers Road, Cuffley, and stole a selection of torches. (Crime reference 41/14002/19)

Then on January 28, an offender entered the Travis Perkins in Station Road, Berkhamsted eight times between 8.45am and 9.05am and stole hand and power tools worth more than £2,000. (Crime reference 41/9159/19)

Between 10.45am and 11am on February 11, an offender entered the same Travis Perkins and put a selection of hammers up his jumper before leaving without paying for them.

He then returned to the store and did the same again before staff became aware of what he was doing.

He then left. (Crime reference 41/13735)

On the same day, an offender went to the Cuffley store and stole several hand tools. (Crime reference 41/14009/19)

PC Sue Desmond from the Berkhamsted Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We believe the man pictured may have information that can assist our ongoing investigation.

“If you recognise him or have any information that could help our enquiries please contact me by emailing susan.desmond@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime number, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

“If you’d prefer to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

