Images released after wallet stolen from 80-year-old man in Hatfield Aldi
PUBLISHED: 15:26 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 17 November 2020
Archant
Photos have been released of two men who might be able to help the police with their enquiries after a theft in Aldi in Hatfield.
Between 1.25pm and 2pm on Thursday, November 12 a wallet was stolen from an 80-year-old man while he was in the shop.
Subsequently, a fraudulent cash withdrawal was made using a bank card from the wallet.
Police constable Tia Lambert, who is investigating, said: “The two men pictured were in the shop at the time and we believe they could have information that will significantly help our investigation.
“If you recognise them, please let me know by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at tia.lambert@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/91332/20.
“I’d also like to hear from anyone else who was in the shop and saw what happened, or anyone who thinks they have information that might help. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”
